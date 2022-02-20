Residential building used as hostel entitled to GST exemption: HC

The owner of a residential building can claim GST exemption on leased space used as a hostel for students and working professionals, the high court has ruled.

Justice Alok Aradhe passed the order on a petition filed by the co-owner of a residential building in Bengaluru.

The petitioner, along with other co-owners, had executed a lease deed in favour of a firm on June 21, 2019, to rent the residential space like a hostel for providing long-term accommodation to students and working professionals with the duration of stay ranging from three months to 12 months.

On August 31, 2020, the Appellate Authority for Advance Ruling, Karnataka, held that the property rented by the petitioner is a hostel that is akin to sociable accommodation rather than what is commonly understood as residential accommodation.

But the co-owner argued that an accommodation was used as a hostel for students and working women classified in the residential category in Bengaluru’s Revised Master Plan 2015 and claimed that it falls under entry 13 of the exemption notification dated September 28, 2017. Further, he stated that the notification does not specify that the lessee himself should use the premises as a residence and contended that he is entitled to GST exemption.

The court said: “Firstly, the residential dwelling is being rented, as the hostel to the students and working women fall within the purview of residential dwelling as the same is used by the students as well as the working women for the purposes of residence. Secondly, the residential dwelling is being used for the purposes of residence. Thus, the aforesaid questions are required to be answered in favour of the petitioner. It is also worth mentioning that the notification does not require the lessee itself to use the premises as a residence. Therefore, the benefit of exemption notification cannot be denied to the petitioner on the ground that the lessee is not using the premises.”

Watch the latest DH Videos here: