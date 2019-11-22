Residents want action against house built against plans

Residents of Indiranagar and areas under Ward 80 on Thursday protested at Krishna Temple Road against a house built in breach of the plans sanctioned by the civic authorities.

They accused the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) of failing to act, despite the glaring nature of the violations, alleging that the building belonging to a land owner exceeds the sanctioned height of 15 metres. The owner has built 20 metres and has encroached upon the footpath.

Following demands by local residents, Mayor Gowtham Kumar and CV Raman Nagar MLA S Raghu went to the spot with top officials to resolve the issue. Kumar asked why construction equipment was seized under status quo. Officials in the area told him that the owner claimed that Additional Commissioner D Randeep had given him an assurance that nothing would happen. The mayor defended Randeep before the residents. Speaking to the media, the mayor said: “The BBMP has issued a notice to the property owner, but he has challenged it in court. We could have seized the equipment, if there was status quo. So, I have spoken to our legal cell to make a strong case. As per the rules, we have to raze the entire building.”

Defence Colony resident Sathish Rao said the area is congested due to the white-topping work and other commercial activities. “There’s no footpath left for pedestrians to walk,” Rao said. “The BBMP must take action in the matter.”

BBMP chief engineer (east zone) Prasad told DH that the owner has already raised the building’s height to 19 metres, while civic authorities have sanctioned only 15 metres. “We have issued a notice, but the owner has gone to the court,” he added.

MLA loses cool

While officials were inspecting the building, the owner’s mother recorded the conversation the MLA and the mayor had with the residents.

Irked by her action, Raghu asked her: “Aren’t you ashamed of filming the conversation of the officials when they are on duty? You have violated the rules and (now) behaving shamelessly. You are the reason why we all have come to the streets.”