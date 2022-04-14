Respite from heat as Bengaluru receives thundershowers

Just when the residents of Bengaluru had begun complaining about the scorching heat, there was a brief respite on Wednesday as rains lashed many parts of the city during the second half of the day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) termed it convective rainfall which occurs when there is a rise in temperature.

An officer from the IMD, Bengaluru, said, “The maximum temperature touched 36 degrees celsius in the city. When the land is heated too much, these convective clouds are formed. This is quite common in the months of March, April and May in Bengaluru, hilly regions and other plains.”

He added that this kind of rainfall occurs only when some weather conditions are satisfied which might not be an everyday scenario.

“There might be light thundershowers on Thursday, too. But after that, the chances of rainfall are not there until the next week, maybe. It is not possible to say accurately,” he said.

He also said that there was a trough passing from Vidarbha to the coast of Karnataka, which is also one of the factors of the rainfall.

RR Nagar, Bommanahalli, Dasarahalli and South zones received the highest amounts of rainfall on Wednesday. While the cloudy conditions had set in by late morning, rainfall started in the afternoon hours and continued till the evening. The rain was also accompanied by strong winds in some places due to which trees fell down.

Check out the latest videos from DH: