Restored Margondanahalli lake in E-City opens to public

The newly restored Margondanahalli Lake in Electronics City was opened to the public on Monday.

The lake restoration and rejuvenation project was conceptualised by Anand Malligavad in October 2021 and the project cost of Rs 1.9 crore was funded by the JSW Group.

Malligavad said an initial study of the lake showed that sewage up to 10 to 12 ft and sludge up to 9 ft had been collected over 40 years. The proliferation of weeds and algae led to high levels of methane in the water, killing marine life in the water body.

An eco-friendly process of desilting and wastewater treatment was adopted, including constructing 10 floating wetlands all over the lake using more than 12,000 canna and vetiver plants, the roots of which naturally treat and purify water.

“We will cut the plants once in 6 to 12 months and use them for mulching to aid afforestation,” he said.

Malligavad noted that the lake was divided into two areas — 85 per cent of which is a rainwater reserve and 15 per cent a natural sewage treatment area — by constructing earthen bunds using the silt collected from the lake.

The restoration has now created an additional water storage capacity of over 1 lakh cubic metres in the lake. Residents collaborated to plant more than 4,500 saplings out of a total of over 16,000 plants and trees around the lake to restore the ecological balance of the lake and attract butterflies, bees, and birds. These plants will be watered using drip irrigation.

Soil excavated from the lake bed has been used to create walkways around the lake, which is anticipated to receive over 20,000 visitors over the weekend. The lake also serves as a recharging source for borewells in the vicinity.

JSW Foundation is committed to the upkeep of the lake for the next two years.