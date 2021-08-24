Results of hair follicle test in drug cases positive

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have received result of the hair follicle test of the accused persons involved in drugs cases registered in 2020. According to the press note issued by Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), it is now confirmed that the accused persons had consumed drugs as the hair follicle test result of the accused persons have come positive.

In a few high-profile cases, including the Sandalwood-linked drug peddling case registered at Cottonpet police station, and a few other cases, the police had taken permission from the court and had subjected the accused persons to hair follicle test and had sent the samples to Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Hyderabad.

Read: As schools shut down, 911 drug calls for youth skyrocketed

Patil's said that for the first time, the police had followed the procedure of subjecting the accused to a hair follicle test in 2020. Usually, before 2020, the police used to collect the urine and blood samples of the accused arrested in NDPS Act cases, but most of them used to escape as the result of the drug consumption would not come positive or would not be accurate. In most of the cases, the accused would be at large for many days and their urine and blood result would come negative.

In a few cases registered last year, the accused persons were on the run for many days, so the police followed the follicle test procedure for the first time. In a hair follicle test, if any person had consumed drugs, it would show up in the test result even after almost a year. The CCB police have collected other evidence against the accused persons and have already submitted the chargesheet to the court. The CFSL report will give more weightage to the investigation report.

According to the sources, the results of the accused persons, involved in the Sandalwood-linked drug peddling case, are also positive. The officials refused to reveal more details as of now.