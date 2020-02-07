Retailers want panchayat poll time liquor sale ban lifted

Liquor retailers sought a rollback of the 20-day ban on the sale of liquor before the panchayat elections.

At a discussion organised by the Bengaluru City Alcohol Retailers Association on Thursday, the retailers discussed various issues they face across the state.

Bengaluru City Alcohol Retailers Association president Lokesh said that currently, there is a minimum ban for 20 days around the panchayat elections. "This is true for all the zilla and gram panchayat elections. The Siddaramaiah government introduced it, which is causing us huge loss. We want it withdrawn," he said.

The CL-7A Tourist Hotel License is given to tourist hotels situated in places other than cities and managed by the state government's Tourist Department Corporation.

"Previously, licence was given only to hotels with 30 rooms in urban areas and about 20 rooms if in panchayat limits. Now, this has been brought down to 15 such rooms in urban areas and 10 in panchayats," he added.

He alleged that these licences were given without adequate inspection. Lokesh claimed that in the past year alone, 1,500 licences have been issued across the state.

The association also claimed that spurious alcohol was being supplied in the name of military canteens and duty shops.