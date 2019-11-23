Retd Nimhans prof who shot 'Bullet Rani' pays hosp bill

A senior citizen who shot a stray dog on November 11 has made amends by paying the animal’s medical bills on Thursday.

Members of Jayanagar MLA Soumya Reddy’s staff said retired Nimhans doctor Syama Sundar (83), who shot the dog for defecating on his property, voluntarily paid Rs 15,370 to Jeeva Pet Hospital in JP Nagar towards the animal’s treatment.

Sundar’s decision ended days of uncertainty over who would foot the dog’s medical bills, even as many suggested that the onus lay with Sundar. The police had strictly instructed activists not to approach Sundar and wait for the court order in the case filed against him by NGO ‘We Save All (WSA).

The WSA is currently taking care of the seven-year-old female dog, rechristened ‘Bullet Rani’. After Sundar shot the animal, neighbours and bystanders found the dog bleeding due to two pellet wounds. One pellet was lodged in the spine, while the other had entered the ribcage.

Praveen, a WSA member, said Sundar offered to pay the bills thinking it would be a couple of thousand rupees. “He backtracked when he realised it was over Rs 15,000,” Praveen said.

A source claimed that Sundar later met a member of the MLA’s staff and gave him the money. But another member of her team claimed that Sundar paid the hospital directly. “The police informed us that he paid the bills,” the staffer said.

Bullet Rani, meanwhile, is convalescing at the WSA’s animal shelter in Sumanahalli. “Sundar may have paid the bills and absolved himself of all responsibilities, but who will take care of the animal for the rest of her life as one of her hind legs is paralysed,” asked Praveen.

Sundar was released from police custody after paying a fine of Rs 50, as the crime was a bailable offence.