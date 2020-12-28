Retired ACP found hanging at home

Retired ACP found hanging at home

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 28 2020, 00:59 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2020, 01:25 ist

A retired assistant commissioner of police allegedly killed himself at his home in western Bengaluru on Sunday. He was said to have been depressed about poor health. 

Hanumanthappa, 69, a resident of Vinayaka Layout in Vijayanagar, was found hanging in his bedroom on Sunday morning. His family had to break open the door of his bedroom after he didn’t respond to their repeated knocks. Just before the purported suicide, he called up a friend and talked to him normally. No suicide note has been found either, said a senior police officer who’s part of the investigation into the case. 

Hanumanthappa’s daughter, in her statement to the police, mentioned a serious disease that her father was diagnosed with four months ago. Police are carrying out further investigation. 

