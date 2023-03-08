Retired cop found dead at bus terminus in Majestic

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 08 2023, 02:44 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2023, 05:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A retired head constable was found dead at the KSRTC bus terminus in Majestic in the early hours on Tuesday.

Anjinappa, a resident of Madhurana Hosahalli village in Doddaballapura, retired as head constable. He was on his way to Dharmasthala on Monday night.

KSRTC staff, who found him dead at 3 am, alerted the police. The Upparpet police informed his family.

Anjinappa was sitting on a slab in the waiting area when he collapsed and died, police said. People at the terminus thought he had fallen asleep, but KSRTC staff noticed that he hadn’t moved for a long time and called the police.

“We don't suspect any foul play,” a senior police officer added.

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news

