Reva varsity unveils affordable ventilator

Reva varsity unveils affordable ventilator

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 28 2020, 01:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 05:01 ist

Addressing the shortage of ventilators in the country, the Bengaluru-based Reva University has launched ‘Jeeva Setu’ — an affordable medical ventilator.

According to Chancellor of Reva University P Shyama Raju, the ventilator is the university’s contribution to help the fight against coronavirus.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to the scientific community to work on innovative modes of building scientific power and support, a team of faculty members at Reva University got together an affordable model of medical ventilator — Jeeva Setu.

The launch of Jeeva Setu proves the strength of the university and its capacity for innovation in a short period, the university officials sai

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Healthcare

What's Brewing

2 discharged patients donate plasma, can help cure four

2 discharged patients donate plasma, can help cure four

Karnataka: Liqour outlets may remain closed after May 3

Karnataka: Liqour outlets may remain closed after May 3

COVID-19 warriors fill stomachs of migrant workers

COVID-19 warriors fill stomachs of migrant workers

'Franklin Templeton crisis may have huge contagion'

'Franklin Templeton crisis may have huge contagion'

ICMR asks states to not use antibody China test kits

ICMR asks states to not use antibody China test kits

 