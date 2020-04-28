Reva varsity unveils affordable ventilator

Addressing the shortage of ventilators in the country, the Bengaluru-based Reva University has launched ‘Jeeva Setu’ — an affordable medical ventilator.

According to Chancellor of Reva University P Shyama Raju, the ventilator is the university’s contribution to help the fight against coronavirus.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to the scientific community to work on innovative modes of building scientific power and support, a team of faculty members at Reva University got together an affordable model of medical ventilator — Jeeva Setu.

The launch of Jeeva Setu proves the strength of the university and its capacity for innovation in a short period, the university officials sai