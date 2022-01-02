Reversing excavator runs over three-year-old in Bengaluru

A three-year-old boy died when an excavator ran him over in the Majestic area in the early hours of Saturday.

Preliminary police investigation revealed that Simiyan, living in Srirampura, went close to the wheeled Hitachi excavator when the driver Shankar Naik was reversing, and the rear wheel ran over the boy. Simiyan died instantly.

Naik was moving the excavator parked in a shed to shift construction material to a corner of the premises.

Simiyan is the son of Nethravathi and David John, who works as a watchman at an under-construction building. The couple stay in a shed in the premises.

Upparpet police have taken up a case of negligence causing death against the driver.

