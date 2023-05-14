Review looms over BBMP works as Congress takes charge

The newly formed Congress government is poised to conduct a comprehensive review of several BBMP projects, driven by political considerations or suspicions of corruption.

Speculation is rampant within BBMP circles regarding the potential investigation of controversial projects undertaken by the previous regime.

Prior to the Assembly elections, the civic body executed projects amounting to nearly Rs 10,000 crore, with the majority of the funding provided by the state government.

One project that may come under scrutiny is the BBMP's plan to overhaul the door-to-door waste collection system, a venture with an annual cost exceeding Rs 600 crore. The tender for this project was floated a month before the polls and is currently undergoing technical evaluation, attracting participation from over 300 bidders.

Also Read | BBMP trashes Rs 1,000 crore ‘undisclosed’ bill claims

The new administration is also expected to review the contentious initiative of establishing three large garbage transfer stations, which currently awaits consideration by the Lokayukta.

Furthermore, the government may examine the expenses incurred for white-topping roads and other undertakings associated with the Smart City program, in response to allegations of corruption.

Congress MLC P R Ramesh, a former mayor, expressed his intention to write to the government, urging an investigation into all payments made subsequent to the announcement of the model code of conduct.

"I will also request a separate inquiry into all unnecessary projects. We have compiled a list of such endeavors," he stated.

"In the absence of an elected body, we may also reverse certain decisions made by the BBMP."