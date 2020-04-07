RGUHS online nurse training programme gets big response

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) received an overwhelming response on the first day of its online training programme for nurses.

The university is planning to train all the 4.5 lakh qualified nurses in Karnataka for two hours a day.

“It is the moral responsibility of the government and the people at large to extend full and strong support to healthcare professionals, especially nurses,” state medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar said. “This is all the more relevant in these times of crises.”

The minister added that the state, country and the world at large is facing a shortage of qualified and trained nurses. “This will only get more acute if we fail to address it immediately and affirmatively,” he said.

The RGUHS is also training other medical professionals, joining forces with Nimhans. University vice-chancellor Dr S Sacchidanand said they are preparing to train Group 'D' employees to fight the Covid-19 emergency.

“There is a standard operating procedure to treat Covid 19 cases and we are providing training for nursing staff along those lines,” he explained.