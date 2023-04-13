Rival arrested for murder attempt on Karaga bearer

Police have arrested a rival of this year’s Karaga bearer for trying to kill him.

A Gnanendra was allegedly attacked with a chemical as he carried the holy pot during the Bengaluru Karaga through the city’s Pete areas on April 6.

Karaga is Bengaluru’s oldest festival and is celebrated for nine days. A priest dressed up as Draupadi leads a procession to Dharmaraya Swamy Temple on the final day, carrying a mud pot topped with a tall floral pyramid.

According to Gnanendra, a Jayanagar resident named Adinarayana and others threw jasmine flowers soaked in a chemical, chilli powder or kum kum at him as he carried the Karaga. He said the attackers targeted his face, neck, chest and stomach, causing burns to those body parts. He suspects it was a murder attempt.

After receiving a complaint from Gnanendra on Tuesday, Halasuru Gate police arrested Adinarayana, produced him before a court and took him into custody for further questioning, an officer said.

CCTV footage purportedly shows Adinarayana and others throwing flowers at Gnanendra during the Karaga procession. Police are investigating the flowers’ chemical mix.

Police have found that Gnanendra and Adinarayana had a long-running dispute over carrying the Karaga.