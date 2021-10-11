Road accidents in Bengaluru: Sundays most dangerous, Saturdays least

Sunday seems to be the most dangerous day of the week for road users in the city, as per the Accident Analysis Book (2018-2020) released by the Bengaluru Traffic Police.

There have been more road accidents on Sundays than on any other day during the last three years. Surprisingly, Saturdays account for fewest accidents.

The 6 pm-9 pm slot is the most dangerous for road users as over 100 accidents were reported during this period in the last three years. Next comes the slot between 9 pm and 12 am, according to the report.

The report also shows that most hit-and-run accidents were also recorded between 6 pm and 9 pm in the past three years. As vehicular movement decreases in the night, people tend to speed, which appears to be the main reason for these crashes. The time between 6 pm and 6 am also makes it easier for culprits to escape because of poor lighting, the report states.

Transport expert Krishnaprasad says people's mindset during the weekend and the general party culture were the main reasons for more accidents occurring on Sundays.

"People generally assume that there is less traffic on the streets on Sundays and tend to speed," he adds.

Traffic police chief B R Ravikanthe Gowda says many road accidents occurring in the early hours of Sunday are actually influenced by what people do on Saturday night. Crashes that happen after midnight (12 am) are counted in the next day, he adds.

"If Saturday partygoers do not indulge in drink-driving, a lot of accidents can be prevented," he explains.

The traffic police are asking pub owners to get party-goers to desist from drink-driving and go home by cab or auto instead, he says.

Satya Sankaran, of Citizens for Sustainability, called for changing vehicle users' mindset that they are not being watched during the night. "Visible traffic enforcement during the evening hours is required to make vehicle users more careful and mindful. Police should effectively send the message that vehicle users are being watched during the night hours. Nobody should think that they can escape after running somebody over," he said.

Both the traffic police chief and experts agree that poor lighting on city streets is one of the leading causes of accidents at night and that it's extremely important to improve these lighting systems.

