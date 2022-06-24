Rotary Club contributes Rs 1.97 crore to upgrade rural Primary Health Centres

Rotary Club of Bangalore has contributed to upgrading government-run Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in rural areas around Bengaluru.

The Club has spent over Rs 1.97 crore covering 2,921 villages with over 36 lakh beneficiaries.

Over 30 different types of equipment have been donated to these PHCs that provide healthcare to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.

Among the donated items were ECG machines, birthing beds, cots, mattresses, washing machines, laptops, examination tables, crash carts, refrigerators, UPS, autoclaves, nebulizers, glucometers, OT focus lamps, oxygen concentrators, cylinders, suction apparatus, BP apparatus and pulse oximeters and Oxygen cylinders.

Funds have been sourced from both corporates and individuals, with CSR funds forming the bulk of the donations. Some CSR donors include Stopak, VNR Precision, Volvo, Fergal Mullen, Dirak India Panel Fittings Pvt. Ltd, Signode India, Fugu Creative, Kirloskar Systems, Price Bridge and Biochem.

International Rotary clubs have also contributed for this project.