Rotary Club observes Hiroshima and Nagasaki Peace Day

Rotary Club of Bangalore Junction, along with SEED Foundation and St Joseph's School, observed the 76th anniversary of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki Peace Day on Friday.

Remembering the incidents of the unfortunate day with narratives and mime, the event lauded the resilience, peace, reconciliation and redemption of Japan following the nuclear attack on the twin cities during World War II. Cultural programmes were also held on the occasion.

Katsumasa Maruo, Deputy Consul General of Japan in Bengaluru, took the audience by surprise by greeting them in Kannada.

He spoke about the damages suffered by Japan and its people in the aftermath of the nuclear attack. "Japan and India have been developing their relationship over the years through extensions such as security, politics, economy and cultural exchanges," he said. He also spoke about the steps taken by Japan to promote international peace.

Jeetendra Aneja, District Governor-Elect of RID 3190, remembered the contributions of Rotary to world peace and international understanding throughout history. He also spoke about the importance of the concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' in today's world.

The event was attended by Japanese delegates, students, academicians, Rotarians and several other members. The audience was asked to write peace messages at the end of the event which was said would be passed on to the Karnataka chief minister and the prime minister to appeal to the world leaders to not use nuclear weapons again.

The reverends and students of St Joseph's School also paid tributes to tribal rights activist Stan Swamy who passed away in July.