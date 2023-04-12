Rowdy hacked to death in Bengaluru's Jogupalya 

A rowdy sheeter was hacked to death near Halasuru, central Bengaluru, on Tuesday, police said.

Four to five men attacked Karthik with lethal weapons as he walked on Jogupalya Main Road around 6.30 pm. Karthik ran into a small lane but was caught at the dead end. He tried to enter a house but it was locked. The gang hacked him to death and escaped.

Karthik was involved in 13 crimes, including murder, rape, attempted murder, dacoity and robbery. He was sent to jail under the Goonda Act in 2019 and externed from Bengaluru the next year.

On Monday, police initiated externment proceedings against him and sent him a notice, said Bheemashankar S Guled, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East).

Police are verifying CCTV footage for clues about the killers and suspect Karthik's rivals.