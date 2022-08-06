Rowdyism is Cong culture, says Bommai

Rowdyism is Cong culture, says Bommai

'The Congress should introspect on what they did when they were in power. We all know what happened in each constituency back then,' he said

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 06 2022, 01:04 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2022, 01:42 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday accused the Congress of displaying “rowdyism” and asked the party to go to court if it had problems with the BBMP ward-wise reservation.

“The Congress has the option of challenging the BBMP reservation matrix in court. Instead, they barged into the Vikasa Soudha and indulged in rowdyism. How appropriate is this? This shows the Congress’ culture. Everyone will condemn it,” Bommai told reporters. He said the reservation matrix was prepared in accordance with the 2015 High Court order.

“The Congress should introspect on what they did when they were in power. We all know what happened in each constituency back then,” he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BBMP
basavaraj bommai
Bengaluru
Congress
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

At 75, Scot becomes oldest medallist in CWG history

At 75, Scot becomes oldest medallist in CWG history

How Holcim, other Indian cement firms fixed prices

How Holcim, other Indian cement firms fixed prices

Much-awaited Lalbagh flower show kicks off today

Much-awaited Lalbagh flower show kicks off today

Unique 'Buddha pendant' discovered at Mohenjo-daro

Unique 'Buddha pendant' discovered at Mohenjo-daro

Oscar Piastri - A serious talent at centre of F1 drama

Oscar Piastri - A serious talent at centre of F1 drama

 