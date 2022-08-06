Rowdyism is Cong culture, says Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday accused the Congress of displaying “rowdyism” and asked the party to go to court if it had problems with the BBMP ward-wise reservation.

“The Congress has the option of challenging the BBMP reservation matrix in court. Instead, they barged into the Vikasa Soudha and indulged in rowdyism. How appropriate is this? This shows the Congress’ culture. Everyone will condemn it,” Bommai told reporters. He said the reservation matrix was prepared in accordance with the 2015 High Court order.

“The Congress should introspect on what they did when they were in power. We all know what happened in each constituency back then,” he said.