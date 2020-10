RR Nagar Assembly bypoll: Liquor ban in certain parts of Bengaluru from Nov 1-3 & on Nov 10

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner has prohibited sale, consumption, procurement and storage of liquor or any intoxicant in specific areas from 05:00pm on November 1 to 12 midnight of November 3 and from 06:00am on November to 12 midnight of November 10, in view of RR Nagar Assembly by-poll.

