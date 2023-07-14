RR Nagar MLA Munirathna, 3 others booked for 'illegal stone mining'

RR Nagar MLA Munirathna is among four people booked in a criminal case over "illegal stone mining" in northern Bengaluru.

Besides the BJP legislator, Chikkajala police named three private individuals — Ananda, V Ganesh and Radhamma — in the FIR based on a complaint from Yelahanka Tahsildar, Anil Arolikar. They have invoked IPC Section 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), Section 96 of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, and Section 9B(1)(b) of the Explosive Act.

An officer from the Chikkajala police station confirmed the FIR against the MLA and said he had been issued a notice to appear for questioning within three days.

The tahsildar told the police that he had received a petition from a local organisation for a ban on "illegal stone mining" in survey numbers 177/3, 178/1, 2, 3 and 179 at Hunasamaranahalli, and in survey numbers 34/1, 2, 3, 17/7, 8 and 9 at Sonnappanahalli, all located in Jala hobli, Yelahanka taluk.

On Wednesday, a protest by local residents alleged that stones were being crushed on the said lands with explosive materials such as gelatin sticks. The tahsildar visited the place, and an investigation showed that survey number 179 in Hunasamaranahalli was primarily a government kharab stone area. He also found evidence of stone mining and concluded that it was causing structural damage to the land.

Further, an inquiry by an assistant commissioner found that stone mining was not only illegal but also caused a loss to the government.

Ananda, V Ganesh and Radhamma own two acres and 22 guntas in survey number 179 while the rest of the property belongs to Munirathna. The latest RTC records show that except for survey numbers 178/1 and 177/3, all other lands have been converted, the FIR states.

The tahsildar didn't dispute the land's ownership and conversion records but said the requisite permissions for mining and blasting were not taken.

"There is a government committee that vets such applications after taking the opinion of the revenue and mines departments, police and the KSPCB. But the process was not followed in this case," Arolikar told DH.

The tahsildar said samples of the materials used in blasting/mining had been sent for forensic analysis. He added that further action would be taken based on the forensic report.

Munirathna denied the allegations. "I'm not into the mining business. I bought this land 25 years ago with my own money and am erecting a foundation to construct a building there," he told reporters. "How can you call it stone mining?"