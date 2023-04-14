Rs 1.4 cr in foreign currency seized at Bengaluru airport

Customs officials have seized foreign currency worth Rs 1.4 crore from a family of three at the Kempegowda International Airport here.
In a news release, officials said the foreign currency was being smuggled out of India by the family travelling to Bangkok. The currency was stashed in bags and pockets.
Customs officials seized it after receiving an alert from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the release added.
