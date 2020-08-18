Rs 20-25 crore spent on sealing down of buildings, says BBMP

Amid accusations over the 'business' of sealing down apartments and buildings with Covid positive patients, the BBMP has now cracked the whip on its officials and sought a detailed report on the expenditure incurred on sealing of buildings in containment areas in all the zones.

Many zones had revealed expenses incurred for sealing of buildings ranging from Rs 15,000 to several lakhs.

With regard to the rising costs incurred for the maintenance of containment areas and sealing of houses, DH had on August 13 reported 'Bengaluru’s containment zones get expensive as Covid-19 cases soar'. Prasad said the matter has come to his notice and he has sought a detailed report from the engineers.

Following a meeting with the engineers from various zones on Monday, Prasad said: "In RR Nagar alone, between June and August, officials have spent Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2 crore on sealing of buildings and lanes. The executive engineers in some zones, going by the Scheduled Rates (SR Rates), bought sheets and other materials to seal houses. They rotate the materials as and when cases are reported. But in one zone if officials have spent close to Rs 2 crore, then in all the zones we may have spent about Rs 20 to Rs 25 crore. I have asked all of them for a detailed report.”

Prasad has also directed the joint commissioners not to approve any bills pertaining to seal-downs that have no estimates or prior approval from the BBMP. “Only those bills submitted with due diligence and prior approval based on estimates, will be cleared. Otherwise, they will be put on hold and inquired into,” he said.