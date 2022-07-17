Rs 225 crore for 45 new BBMP wards, but no extra revenue

The delimitation of BBMP wards, notified by the urban development department this week, will entail a financial burden of Rs 225 crore.

The drawing of new constituency borders — delimitation in official parlance — has increased the number of wards in Bengaluru from 198 to 243, calling for 45 additional offices and hiring more staff.

"If you estimate an average of Rs 5 crore for each new ward, the exercise calls for Rs 225 crore," a senior BBMP official told DH.

The delimitation was undertaken on the basis of the population census of 2011, according to which Bengaluru had 88 lakh people. Each of the 198 wards thus had 40,000-45,000 people.

"But the city has grown since then, and all projections are based on old statistics," the official said.

The cost of putting in place administrative systems in new wards in areas like Bommanahalli, Mahadevapura and Byatarayanapura could go up to Rs 5 crore as they are larger and have more people.

The new wards in core Bengaluru will require about Rs 2 to 3 crore as their extent and population are smaller in comparison, the official explained. Work on setting up new offices has already begun, another official said.

The exercise also calls for fresh hiring of staff. “Every new ward will need additional assistant executive engineers, pourakarmikas, solid waste management centres, primary health centres and clerical staff. We will also have to spruce up the engineering departments engaged in civil works. The outer wards require more human resources," added the official.

What kind of revenue will the exercise generate for the government? "The new wards will only be a subset of the existing wards, so in that sense no additional revenue will be generated as the properties paying tax remain the same. Administrative efficiency should get better though," he said.

The delimitation exercise will throw up many challenges as it is based on a census that is 11 years old, said Kala Seetharam Sridhar, professor and head, Centre for Research in Urban Affairs, Institute for Social and Economic Change (ISEC).

"A population of 30,000 per ward is manageable, but anything beyond 50,000 could hamper administration in terms of property tax collection and maintenance of infrastructure,” she told DH.