Rs 3,000 crore allocated for Bengaluru flood control

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday announced a Rs 3,000-crore project to tackle flooding in Bengaluru. Funded by the World Bank through a long-term loan, the massive outlay to mitigate climate change was part of the Rs 9,698-crore project announced in the state budget for the city’s “comprehensive development”.

“To mitigate the ill-effects of climate change and control floods in Bengaluru, a project with World Bank assistance will be implemented at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore. Sluice gates will be installed at all tanks to control floods. It will help control the speed and quantity of water flow,” the CM said.

Sources in the BBMP said the money will be used for construction of concrete walls around the remaining portion of 850-km storm water drains, build sluice gates in lakes and create underground water retention tanks (monkey’s cheek) in low-lying areas.The civic body had sought the government’s approval ahead of the budget.

Among the new projects announced in the state budget include white-topping of 120 km of roads at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore. The controversial project was last announced in 2019 when H D Kumaraswamy was the chief minister. In addition to this, the BBMP has received a total of Rs 750 crore for asphalting of roads, Rs 650 crore for building three flyovers and Rs 150 crore for junction improvements.

In a notable decision, the state government has set aside Rs 30 crore to create a start-up park near Kempegowda International Airport.

During the budget speech, the chief minister promised to release Rs 1,000 crore for Bengaluru suburban railway project while expecting the release of Rs 1,350 crore from the Centre. On the third phase of the Metro project (JP Nagar-Kempapura and Hosahalli-Kadabagere), Bommai said the project awaits approval of the Union government.

Despite a strong campaign to increase allocation for buses ahead of the budget, the state government did not offer major funds except providing Rs 500 crore for all four transport corporations while public transport proponents were demanding over Rs 2,900 crore for BMTC alone.