Rs 556 crore grant for Yeshwanthpur constituency: S T Somashekar

Karnataka Minister for Cooperation S T Somashekar, who represents Yeshwanthpur Assembly segment, said the constituency has received a total grant of Rs 556 crore, which includes repairing the roads (Rs 402 crore), modernizing storm water drains (Rs 110 crore) and developing major roads (Rs 44 crore), this year.

"This is a large constituency in terms of geographical area, comprising five BBMP wards and two gram panchayats. Of the five wards, four comes under the 110 villages that were added to the BBMP limits in 2007-08. The work of providing water and the UGD system is nearing completion. This will address a majority of the concerns raised by residents," Somashekar said, after listening to the grievances for close to three hours.

The BBMP, he said, will be in a position to restore Ullal Main Road and Kengeri Main Road only after the BWSSB completes the work of laying a water pipeline that is being done to supply water to other constituencies. "The complaints of frequent power cuts would be resolved as the work being undertaken at Kumbalgodu is almost complete," he said.

The minister also announced that a grant of Rs 107 crore has been allocated for undertaking development works at Sir M Visvesvaraya Layout and a separate grant will be provided to develop the Banashankari Layout. "We have planned a high-tech hospital on a three-acre plot in Sir M Visvesvaraya Layout," he said.