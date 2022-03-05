Rs 8,409 cr for Bengaluru but Metro gets less this time

In a bid to win over Bengalureans ahead of state and city elections, the Karnataka government on Friday allocated Rs 8,409 crore for the city’s development. This is the biggest allocation for the city in two years. While the sum may seem big, the spending capacity or the funds released have been just around Rs 2,000 crore a year in the last five years.

Of the Rs 8,409 crore, Rs 6,000 crore has been earmarked under the ‘Amruth Nagarothana’ scheme for providing basic infrastructure. Around half of this grant has been already distributed to 28 constituencies and the MLAs have been given powers to finalise the works.

A separate allocation of Rs 1,500 crore has been made towards building cement walls along 158-km of storm water drains on the city’s outskirts to prevent flooding.

Namma Metro has, however, received the lowest allocation compared to the sum over the last three years.

Bommai has set aside just Rs 2,014 crore for the next financial year, which is likely to slow down the progress of Metro work.

For perspective, the government had earmarked Rs 3,612 crore in 2019-20 and Rs 2,111 crore in 2020-2021.

On the brighter side, the chief minister gave fresh hope on the construction of a 37-km new Metro line connecting Sarjapur and Hebbal via Koramangala and Dairy Circle.

“Action will be taken to prepare a detailed project report in 2022-23,” Bommai said. The line had never come up for serious discussion in the last five years. The state Budget also makes a mention of Namma Metro’s Phase III project estimated to cost Rs 11,250 crore. This covers 32-km of outer ring road from Hebbal to JP Nagar and a separate 13 km line along Magadi Road.

During his Budget presentation, Bommai said the government is examining the proposal of regularising over six lakh ‘B’ khata properties but stopped short of promising its immediate implementation. In the backdrop of concerns that the existing sewage treatment plants are not functioning efficiently, the government has set aside Rs 1,500 crore for modernising 20 old treatment plants. Bommai also announced that the stage five of the Cauvery Water Supply Scheme, which is currently under construction, will be ready by 2024-25. The project proposes to bring an additional 775 million litres of water to Bengaluru at a cost of Rs 5,550 crore.

A key highlight of the state Budget is the development of 20 select schools as ‘Bengaluru Public Schools’ at a cost of Rs 89 crore. The government, he said, has formulated a detailed plan to provide requisite infrastructure and quality education in government schools of Bengaluru. He also announced ‘Namma Clinics’ in all Bengaluru wards for screening of non-communicable diseases. Bommai, in his maiden Budget, also announced proposals that were mentioned several times in the past but have not taken off so far. That includes a 73-km peripheral ring road and a sprawling park along with an exhibition centre at NGEF premises.

