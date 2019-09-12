RV-Skills centre to leverage new tech

Rashtreeya Sikshana Samithi Trust (which runs RV Educational Institutions) and Nanochips Solutions announced on Wednesday the launch of RV-Skills, an industry-focused centre for skill development, training and research.

The centre, earlier called RV-VLSI, will mainly focus on emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and Automotive Electronics (AE).

Speaking at the launch, Venkatesh Prasad, Group CEO, RV-Skills, said the centre was aimed at empowering aspiring entrepreneurs, engineers and technology professionals with knowledge and skills that can be leveraged in a wide range of fields. "Seventy-five per cent of the course time is spent in the labs, giving students a comprehensive scope to apply the theory to real-time scenarios. Top industry professionals are faculty members. There is industry-standard technical infrastructure, and learning is on industry tools and applications," he added. As many as 4,500 graduates from the centre have already been placed in various sectors, he said.

M K Panduranga Setty, president, Rashtreeya Sikshana Samithi Trust, opined that AI, AE and VLSI design would dominate every sector in the coming days. "We had to converge all our resources, tools, expertise and knowledge on a single platform to equip students with the right training and development needs. That's how RV-Skills took shape," he said.