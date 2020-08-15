RWAs question BBMP over reopening recreation facilities

While struggling hard to contain the spread of Covid-19, the BBMP on Friday was flooded with questions from Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) over opening up of swimming pools and sealing of apartments in case of Covid positive patients, among other issues.

A virtual interaction between RWA members from various of the city and Mayor Goutham Kumar and BBMP Commissioner Manjunatha Prasad witnessed widespread demand by citizens to allow them to reopen recreational facilities in their apartments complexes.

Several RWAs also demanded detailed guidelines on resuming sporting facilities, especially court games, on their premises.

Replying to residents' queries, Prasad said the government has allowed all sorts of non-contact sports. “We (the government) are yet to take a decision on the opening of swimming pools in housing complexes. While gymnasiums are allowed to function, the opening of children’s play areas are to be avoided,” Prasad explained.

An RWA representing multi-units apartment complexes questioned the quarantine rules for those returning from high-risk states as well as abroad.

When several RWA members expressed their anguish and anger over the sealing of apartment complexes with galvanised sheets, Prasad said: “Such incidents will not be repeated in future. In fact, we have written to the government to revise containment zone rules. Henceforth, only a poster on the main door of the house would be sufficient.”

Supporting the setting-up of Covid Care Centres at individual apartment complexes, Prasad said: “We encourage setting up of CCCs at any apartment, provided they meet all the SOPs issued by the state government. We have an online portal for apartments willing to set up CCCs on their premises. Food from homes can be arranged, while BBMP will help in getting services of doctors and paramedical staff from hospitals,” Prasad said.