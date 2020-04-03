RWF develops ventilator with in-house technology

RWF develops ventilator with in-house technology

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 03 2020, 19:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2020, 19:03 ist
DH Photo

As efforts to develop cost-effective ventilators have begun across the country, a team of experts from the Rail Wheel Factory (RWF) in the city built an in-house prototype economic ventilator.

The ventilator, based on Open Source design – VENTILAID, has been made using mainly 3D printed parts. “The next phase of development includes incorporation of a microcontroller. RWF doctors will do an in-house review of the prototype ventilator and will submit it to the competent agency for approval,” the Jitendra K Haral, chief public relations officer of the Factory, said in a release.

The initial cost of the ventilator is estimated at Rs 15,000 and is expected to go down when it is produced in large numbers. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Bengaluru
Coronavirus
ventilator
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

No democracy is fighting pandemic by gagging its media'

No democracy is fighting pandemic by gagging its media'

Japan telework orchestra strikes a chord in virus gloom

Japan telework orchestra strikes a chord in virus gloom

World Bank approves $1-bn emergency funds for India

World Bank approves $1-bn emergency funds for India

India’s GDP may have slowed to 4% in FY20

India’s GDP may have slowed to 4% in FY20

COVID-19: Top 10 security tips for work from home

COVID-19: Top 10 security tips for work from home

 