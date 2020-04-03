RWF develops ventilator with in-house technology

As efforts to develop cost-effective ventilators have begun across the country, a team of experts from the Rail Wheel Factory (RWF) in the city built an in-house prototype economic ventilator.

The ventilator, based on Open Source design – VENTILAID, has been made using mainly 3D printed parts. “The next phase of development includes incorporation of a microcontroller. RWF doctors will do an in-house review of the prototype ventilator and will submit it to the competent agency for approval,” the Jitendra K Haral, chief public relations officer of the Factory, said in a release.

The initial cost of the ventilator is estimated at Rs 15,000 and is expected to go down when it is produced in large numbers.