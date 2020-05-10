Sahakaranagar residents thrash Padarayanapura youths

Youths from Padarayanapura who were caught performing bike stunts at Sahakaranagar were beaten up by locals and a man thought to be a policeman in civilian clothes.

A video of the assault incident captured by a resident went viral on social media, including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. The Kodigehalli police have taken up a case against the assailants and are verifying if the man in plainclothes was a policeman.

On Friday, three teenagers rode triples on a Honda Dio and performed wheelies on the bike at 11.50 am in Sahakaranagar. The public caught them in the act and panicked over contracting coronavirus on learning that the youths are from Padarayanapura, a COVID-19 hotspot.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The residents began beating the youths. The man in plain clothes donning a khaki helmet joined the crowd in abusing the youngsters and asked why they came from Padarayanapura to Sahakaranagar. The suspected policeman was seen kicking one of the youths in the face. A local youth also beat them with a log.

A uniformed policeman stopped the assaulting residents and escorted the youngsters to the police station in a Hoysala patrolling vehicle.

Later in the evening, the youths were taken to KC General Hospital, where they gave a medico-legal statement before the doctors. DCP (north-east division) Bheemashankar S Guled said the police have taken a case against the residents who assaulted the youths. The youngster seen beating them up with a log has also been secured. “The (suspected plainclothed policemen) isn’t from our division,” he said. “Once he is identified, necessary action will be taken against him.” The traffic police have been asked to take up a case against the youngsters for performing wheelies.