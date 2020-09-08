Sandalwood drug case: CCB raids Sanjjanaa Galrani's flat in Indiranagar

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths, investigating into the drug scandal in Sandalwood case, are conducting a search at actress Sanjjanaa Galrani's residence in Indiranagar in East Bengaluru.

A team of around eight police officers including women police inspector Anjumala T Nayak are conducting the search in each and every corner of the house including the flower pots, kitchen, her room, balcony and cars since the early hours.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) said the search warrant was taken from the court to conduct searches at houses of Sanjjanaa Galrani and another accused in the case, Viren Khanna.

Sanjjanaa's close friend Rahul Thonshe was arrested a few days back. The officials are conducting a search at her house based on statements of Thonshe and other accused persons in the case. Rahul is an architect and also a businessman. When he was arrested, Sanjjanaa had addressed media persons stating that Rahul is her 'Rakhi' brother and he is an innocent person, but she has nothing to do with his link with the drug mafia.

Viren was also arrested by police officers in Delhi a few days back. According to officials, Sanjjanaa Galrani initially cooperated during the search, but after sometime she started arguing with them. The officials have seized a laptop, hard disk and her mobile phones from her flat and are questioning her family members, employees including Sanjjanaa.

Last Friday, the CCB police had searched another actress Ragini Dwivedi's flat in the Judicial Layout and had arrested her. She is in police custody. According to sources Sanjjanaa may be detained for interrogation and will be taken to CCB office.

