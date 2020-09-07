Sandalwood drugs case: Another 'peddler' tracked down

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has tracked down another main suspect in the Sandalwood drugs scandal.

Prashanth Ranka, accused of attending big parties and supplying drugs, was detained for interrogation on Sunday. He is a suspected supplier of drugs to B K Ravi Shankar, a close friend of actress Ragini Dwivedi and other celebrities. He has been subjected to further interrogation, said a senior CCB officer.

Officials are also making efforts to capture the other suspects in the case. They issued notice to a Mangaluru-based suspected drug peddler Pruthvi Shetty to appear for interrogation. Accordingly, she came to the CCB office around 11.30 am. Sources said Pruthvi and Ravi Shankar were questioned together.

Loum Pepper Samba, the Senegalese national arrested on Saturday, is not cooperating in the investigation by telling police that he does not know English or any other language except his mother tongue.

A senior police official said: “We’ve been questioning more than five to six people who are suspects in the case. We can’t disclose the details or arrest them till we get proper evidence against them. The investigation is being carried out according to procedure. We won’t

spare anyone.”

Accused No 13?

A man identified as Aravind, said to be a government employee and a friend of the accused Ravi Shankar, visited the CCB office in the

early hours in his scooter carrying a big tea flask. After entering the office, he asked the officials if Ragini Dwivedi was inside the

office.

When officers asked about him, Aravind claimed that he was accused number 13 in the FIR registered under the NDPS Act. He claimed he was with Ragini in the parties and consumed drugs with her.

Officials found his behaviour suspicious and subjected him to further interrogation. As of now, they maintain that Aravind is either mentally disturbed or under the influence of drugs. Necessary action will be initiated against him, said an officer.