Sandalwood stars observe greater voter enthusiasm

Kannada film stars who cast their votes said they witnessed more enthusiasm among voters this election.

Actor Ragini Dwivedi said, "I voted with my family in Yelahanka constituency, and saw a large number of youngsters and senior citizens. People with disabilities and senior citizens got preferential treatment as well."

She also said voters weighed in the merits of the candidates and not just the parties they belong to. “Besides candidates of major parties, several others are contesting for better politics, which is a good trend,” she said.

Read | Turnout at B'luru reserved constituencies shows downward trend

Aayush Upendra, first-time voter and son of actor Upendra, said: “I felt voting is a stepping stone, and that I'm a citizen now and my voice will be heard."

The 18-year-old said that Uttama Prajaakeeya Party, founded by his father, will become more popular in the coming years. "The ideology has not reached many people in cities, but it will catch up. Especially the younger generation, who are taught to be more independent these days, will connect with it. But this will take time,” he said.

Actor Ramesh Aravind, who gave his voice to the caller tunes urging people to vote, said the turnout in his booth — BLM College in Padmanabhanagar — was higher this time than in the previous two assembly elections.

"I went in the morning and had to stand in a long queue. I think people were disillusioned with politics for some years in between and didn't want to vote. But they seemed more enthusiastic this time,” he said.

Actor Harshika Poonacha said the polling percentage should ideally be 80 to 90 per cent.

"We have not reached those numbers despite all the awareness campaigns, which is disappointing. I did see a lot of first-time voters at my booth who were excited to vote, though. I find voting and elections exciting as it's an opportunity to elect our next leader,” she said.