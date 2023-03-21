Sanitation workers on strike in Bengaluru

The city was littered with piles of uncleared garbage as waste collectors, including helpers, loaders, cleaners, and auto tipper drivers, staged a protest on Monday.

Hundreds of workers from across the state congregated at the BBMP head office and marched towards Freedom Park. The workers called for the regularisation of jobs of nearly 17,000 collectors and drivers in order to put an end to the exploitative contract system.

“We held a protest in July last year and were promised direct payment. But nothing happened on the ground. We hope the government stands by its words,” said a protester.

However, government officials did not address the demands of the protesters, who vowed to continue their stir on Tuesday.