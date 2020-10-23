Sankey Tank filled to the brim after 12 years

The iconic Sankey Tank was filled to the brim and started overflowing for the first time in 12 years, thanks to the steady rain in the city over the last two weeks.

The tank, a lung space for the residents of Malleswaram and surrounding areas, is known for its scenic beauty.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who represents the Malleswaram constituency, offered ‘bagina’ at the tank on Thursday morning.

"In future, rain water will not be allowed to go waste. Soak pits will be built across the city so that water is not wasted. The water-filling capacity of the tanks will also be enhanced," he said.

Narayan said the tank was brimming due to the steps taken to ensure that the water that falls into the catchment area reaches the tank. Measures were taken to desilt the canals that lead to the tank. This action along with copious rain helped the tank to accumulate water, he added. He also said that the rain-related problems in the city would be addressed efficiently.