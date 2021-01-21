Sasikala diagnosed with SARI; shifted to ICU in Bengaluru hospital

Former AIADMK leader Sasikala, who was rushed to the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday evening, has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after she was diagnosed with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI).

Sources in Sasikala’s camp told DH in Chennai that two tests – antigen and RT-PCR – conducted on her to check if she is infected with the novel coronavirus has come negative. “Doctors have informed that her vital parameters are fine with support,” a source said, adding that she has been diagnosed with SARI.

Sasikala, 69, was shifted to the hospital on Wednesday evening after her blood oxygen dropped to less than normal level. She was brought in an ambulance from the Parappana Agrahara jail and taken inside the hospital in a wheelchair. The former AIADMK “interim” general secretary is set to complete her four-year jail term in a disproportionate assets (DA) case on January 27 morning.

Sasikala’s nephew and AMMK chief T T V Dhinakaran, who rushed to Bengaluru, expressed satisfaction at the treatment being given to his aunt. “She will come out of hospital healthy very soon,” Dhinakaran told reporters, adding that he has sought permission to meet Sasikala in the hospital.

The hospital had on Wednesday said Sasikala, who has co-morbidities such as hypertension, diabetes and hypothyroidism, was admitted with cough and fever. Bowring Hospital authorities said Sasikala is currently under treatment and a panel of doctors will review her condition at noon.

Sasikala's counsel N Raja Senthoor Pandian had said prison authorities informed him that his client had intermittent fever for the past five days and that her blood oxygen levels were monitored regularly.

“The blood oxygen level witnessed a dip on Wednesday morning and that is when the jail authorities informed us of her health condition. The jail superintendent told me that my client is doing fine and her condition is stable,” Pandian said.

Sasikala's hospitalisation comes exactly a week before she is set to walk out of Parappana Agrahara prison after completing her four-year jail term in a disproportionate assets (DA) case. The close confidante of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa surrendered before the jail authorities on February 15, 2017, days after her bid to occupy the Chief Minister's chair failed.

(With inputs from Suraksha P in Bengaluru)