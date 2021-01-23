Sasikala's health condition stable now, says hospital

Former AIADMK leader V K Sasikala's health condition is stable now, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute said in its latest bulletin.
"She is being continuously monitored in ICU ward. Sasikala is conscious and well-oriented, her pulse rate is 67/minute & blood pressure is 126/60mm Hg," the hospital added.
Sasikala is conscious and well-oriented, her pulse rate is 67/minute & blood pressure is 126/60mm Hg: Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute pic.twitter.com/MfQFZMMd0S
— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2021
She tested positive for Covid-19 on January 21.
More to follow...
