Sasikala's health condition stable now, says hospital

She tested positive for Covid-19 on January 21

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 23 2021, 10:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2021, 10:14 ist
Former AIADMK leader V K Sasikala. Credit: DH File Photo

Former AIADMK leader V K Sasikala's health condition is stable now, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute said in its latest bulletin. 

"She is being continuously monitored in ICU ward. Sasikala is conscious and well-oriented, her pulse rate is 67/minute & blood pressure is 126/60mm Hg," the hospital added.

She tested positive for Covid-19 on January 21. 

More to follow...

