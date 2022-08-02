SC grants bail to former BBMP corporator's husband in RTI activist Lingaraju murder case

The Supreme Court has granted bail to Congress leader C Govindraju, who along with his wife Gowramma, a former BBMP corporator, and others was sentenced to life imprisonment in murder case of RTI activist Lingaraju in 2012.

A bench of Justices S Abdul Nazeer and J K Maheshwari directed the release of Govindraju after noting co-convict Gowramma had already been granted bail in December 2021.

After hearing senior advocate Sidharth Luthra and advocate Sanjay M Nuli on behalf of the petitioner, the court suspended his sentence and requested the Karnataka High Court to expedite hearing on appeal in the matter.

The petitioner, ex-president of Block Congress Committee of Chamarajpet, approached the top court against the High Court's order of December 13, 2021, declining him the relief.

Govindraju, Gowramma, along with 10 others, were sentenced to life term after having been convicted of November 20, 2012 murder of RTI activist Lingaraju. The prosecution claimed the deceased was hacked to death as he filed a complaint with Lokayukta alleging amassing of disproportionate assets against the corporator leading to raid at her premises.

After the incident, the High Court had in 2012 taken a suo motu cognisance and formed a special investigation team led by Pranab Mohanty, then Joint Commissioner of Police and Abul Ahad, then SP-CID to investigate into the murder of the deceased.

The petitioner was arrested on December 12, 2012 and got bail on March 5, 2013.

He was arrested again on October 28, 2020 after the trial court's judgement to serve the life term. The appeal filed by the petitioner and others are pending before the High Court.