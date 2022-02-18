Schoolgirl out for jog 'jumps before moving train'

A 15-year-old schoolgirl allegedly jumped before a moving train in North Bengaluru on Thursday, the railway police said.

Ramya S, a class 9 student from Chikkabanavara, left home around 5.30 am, telling her parents she would go jogging. She was wearing athleisure, so her parents didn’t suspect anything and let her go.

Three hours later, a passerby found her body on the train tracks near Shettihalli Railway Gate. The body appeared badly mutilated. The passerby called the police.

Initial inquiries showed it was a suicide; she most probably killed herself around 6.30 am, police said. No death note has been found as yet.

The police intend to talk to Ramya’s parents about whether she had been facing any issue. But they would do this only after the parents recover from the shock of losing their only child. A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Bengaluru rural railway police station.

