Schoolgirl out for jog 'jumps before moving train'

Schoolgirl out for jog 'jumps before moving train'

A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Bengaluru rural railway police station

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 18 2022, 01:18 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2022, 04:11 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 15-year-old schoolgirl allegedly jumped before a moving train in North Bengaluru on Thursday, the railway police said. 

Ramya S, a class 9 student from Chikkabanavara, left home around 5.30 am, telling her parents she would go jogging. She was wearing athleisure, so her parents didn’t suspect anything and let her go. 

Three hours later, a passerby found her body on the train tracks near Shettihalli Railway Gate. The body appeared badly mutilated. The passerby called the police.

Initial inquiries showed it was a suicide; she most probably killed herself around 6.30 am, police said. No death note has been found as yet. 

The police intend to talk to Ramya’s parents about whether she had been facing any issue. But they would do this only after the parents recover from the shock of losing their only child.  A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Bengaluru rural railway police station. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Suicide
Railways

What's Brewing

Mizoram man cycles over 1500 km from Aizawl to Kolkata

Mizoram man cycles over 1500 km from Aizawl to Kolkata

SII CEO urges Djokovic to get vaccinated against Covid

SII CEO urges Djokovic to get vaccinated against Covid

Elon Musk compares Trudeau with Hitler in a meme

Elon Musk compares Trudeau with Hitler in a meme

Did Covid contribute to more mental health disorders?

Did Covid contribute to more mental health disorders?

Kanye West admits to having 'suicidal thoughts'

Kanye West admits to having 'suicidal thoughts'

The world’s hardiest bacteria

The world’s hardiest bacteria

 