Schools urge BMTC to extend bus pass deadline

Private school managements have requested the authorities concerned to extend the deadline for students to get bus passes.

D Shashi Kumar, general secretary, Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, urged the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) to get the students’ data through the student achievement tracking system (SATS), under the control of the primary and secondary education department.

“Despite students producing last year’s bus passes, BMTC refuses to issue them fresh passes and demand identity proof,” Kumar said.

The association has urged the transport corporation to extend the June 30 deadline by a few more days.