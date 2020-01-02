Science Congress: Vehicles asked to avoid KIA road

Following the 107th Indian Science Congress (ISC) on Friday and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the inauguration, vehicle users are advised to use alternate routes and avoid Kempegowda International Airport Road and Bellary Road.

Due to VIP and VVIPs attending the ISC conference route for other vehicle is modified from 6 am to 7 pm on Thursday on Bellary Road via KIA road.

Vehicles going towards KIA directed take an alternative route by taking a right-turn from Hebbal flyover-Nagavara junction and taking an alternative route from Bagluru to reach KIA.

Vehicular going towards KIA, they can take before Hebbal flyover, they take a route of Mekhri Circle-Sadashivanagar-New BEL Road and towards the Mother Dairy Junction can reach Yelahanka-Kogilu Cross and take a KIA main road to reach Airport.

Vehicles of registered representatives are allowed only allowed inside GKVK and parking facility for the representatives was arrested at Krishi Mela ground. Parking at Bellary Road is strictly prohibited.

The inconvenience caused is regretted and the public is requested to cooperate said Bengaluru city traffic police.