Science too complicated, says BJP leader Rajiv Pratap

At a science conference intended to find new solutions to climate change, the value of science itself became a topic of debate when MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy described science as being too complicated.

In what some scientists saw as an attack on science, Rudy, during an inauguration ceremony on Tuesday morning to kick off a three day science conference, organised by the Indian Institute of Science to address climate change through sustainable water solutions, said scientific solutions to pressing problems were too overtly complex and beyond the gamut of understanding of laypersons.

“Scientists need to educate politicians, but the language of science is difficult. Scientists should offer simplistic solutions, which can be easily understood,” Rudy said.

Rudy added that he believed most Indians were not fully aware of the gravity of climate change, adding that this awareness could only come through simple language.

“For example, in the whole of the Parliament session, 266 members talked about the water scarcity problem. Day after day, everyone brought it up and we all spoke a common language, which was water,” he said.

His comments appeared to divide scientists in attendance, with one senior scientist telling DH that he was bewildered by the MP’s remarks. “Science often deals with complexities and to suggest that its concepts be simplified is counterproductive,” he said.

Dr. Alan Jenkins, deputy director of the centre for ecology and hydrology, said he did not share Rudy’s point of view.

“Politicians have to listen to scientists — no matter what the complexity of their research is. It is our job to understand how the environment changes. It is the job of the political class to act on our findings and advice,” Jenkins said, adding that politicians should stay out of the scientific process just as scientists should stay out of politics.

Another scientist that DH spoke to, said he interpreted Rudy’s comment as a faux pas by a politician, who sought to convey that modern-day science ought to be couched in ordinary language, to be better understood by bureaucrats and the common public.