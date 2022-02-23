Science Week from Feb 26 to foster scientific thinking

Science Week from Feb 26 to foster scientific, mathematical thinking

Jahnavi R, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 23 2022, 01:14 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2022, 02:16 ist

The Academy Trust at the city-based Indian Academy of Sciences is collaborating with Seed2Sapling Education to hold a Science Week for students and teachers from February 26 to March 6. 

As against National Science Day, which is celebrated on February 28, Science Week aims to help students and teachers engage in scientific and mathematical thinking over a longer period. 

Science Week will feature a series of talks from distinguished scientists as well as exploratory sessions. There will also be a special segment called Quest Fest where students and teachers can present their unique, natural observations and follow them up with an interactive
session. 

Science Week will be followed by a 12-week-long certificate course for a selected group of math and science teachers. “To let children enjoy the process of science, the key is to have a mistake-friendly and non-threatening environment where everyone is free to explore. Through our workshops for school teachers and students, we would like everyone to experience and enjoy this whole journey of science and math processes,” said Pankaj Jain, co-founder at Seed2Sapling
Education. 

Interested students and teachers can register for the event on ias.ac.in or s2seducation.com. 

