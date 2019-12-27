Scientific community dispels eclipse myths

Facilitating a better view of the annular solar eclipse and dispelling myths surrounding the eclipse, several scientific communities and science clubs had organised public viewing of the eclipse at various locations of the city.

The Karnataka Jnana Vigyana Samithi (KJVS) had organised an event at Lalbagh, where about 1,000 people took part. However, cloudy sky played spoilsport initially as people could only witness the marvel after 9.45 am.

E Basavaraju, Secretary of KJVS told DH that they could watch a glimpse of the eclipse in its later phase.

With many myths associated with the eclipse, city-based astronomer H S Prakash clarified the citizens’ doubts on eclipse and gave insight into annular eclipse. While many who flocked Lalbagh were served with breakfast, a few refused to eat citing religious reasons.

At the same time, a crowd of about 300 people had gathered at the Town Hall circle, trying to dispel the myth by gorging on what, one of the participants, former advocate general Ravivarma Kumar, described as “sumptuous breakfast of Idlis, Bisibelebath, Samosas and Vada.”

Yet another science group – Breakthrough Science Society (BSS ) – had organised a similar event across the state.

In Bengaluru, the members had made preparations at the Navrang grounds and RPA grounds in Rajajinagar, Florence grounds and Ganesha grounds in Kengeri, HMT grounds in RT Nagar. Solar filters were distributed, in all, to around 500 people.

The society also explained the phenomenon to the general public by way of organising games.