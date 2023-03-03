Scooter riders try to damage car in 'fake accident'; police file FIR

Several men on scooters stopped a car and attempted to collide with it and damage it near Someshwara temple, Anugraha Layout, Arekere, late on Thursday night.

A video posted on Twitter by Kirthan Pai, the driver of the car, shows at least two men walking to his side, with the sounds of someone banging the car and yelling in the background.

Kirthan said that his mother and he were returning from a friend's place after dinner around 12.30 am when this happened.

The complaint, which was filed at the Mico Layout police station and shared by Kirthan, read: "Today morning at 12.30 am, we were returning home in the car when we were attacked by miscreants who purposefully tried to collide with our vehicle. When we stopped, they tried to damage the car and window with force."

He added that at least three to four men chased them on two scooters as they tried to escape and tried to block their path multiple times. "They followed us all the way to the Hulimavu police station and then disappeared," his complaint read. His mother and he emerged unhurt.

The video has garnered over 10,000 views on Twitter, causing many people to comment about the unsafe nature of the city's roads at night and the need to instal dashcams in cars to record such untoward incidents.

Mico Layout police have filed an FIR and noted that a sub-inspector and crime team have been following up on the case. "We are still looking over the footage, but we have made a note of the accused persons and will catch them soon," an official said.

Two of the suspects are said to be arrested.

Dashcams in cars

Police said cars should have dashcams fixed and people must record such incidents on their phones.

“People should call 112 as soon as something like this happens, put their car in reverse mode and try to move out of the place immediately," another police official said.