Sealed as Covid-19 hotspot, Padarayanapura sees more cases

Padarayanapura, sealed down as a Covid-19 hotspot in the city, has been reporting more cases with each passing day.

The health department said the area has reported 10 positive cases until Friday, including seven people from the same building. In a sign that coronavirus could be spreading rapidly, two people from the adjacent buildings and one from the house behind the affected building have reported positive. BBMP sources revealed that the family from the affected building has a history of participating in the conference at the Tablighi Markaz in New Delhi. The seven people listed initially as primary contacts have all tested positive.

“The number of positive cases may increase and so, a decision was made to seal the area. Barring the first two days of defiance, people are staying indoors, understanding the gravity of the issue,” a senior BBMP official said.

Citizen espionage system

Meanwhile, officials are finding it increasingly harder to trace the primary and secondary contacts of the Covid-19 positive patients.

Several corporators have stepped up surveillance at the ward level by activating a citizen espionage system to learn about anyone entering the neighbourhood.

“As they are afraid of being put under quarantine, many primary contacts are absconding and hiding in their relatives’ or friends’ houses in other parts of the city. Keeping this in mind, corporators have been asked to strictly instruct their ward residents to report the presence of someone new in the neighbourhood,” another BBMP official said.