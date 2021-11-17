Seasonal showers highest since 2016, Bengaluru gets 79 mm rain in Nov

Bengaluru Urban district received 79 mm of rain from November 1 to 15, recording excess rainfall for the second consecutive month.

While the normal rainfall for this period is just 32 mm, the district received 143 per cent more rains, as shown by data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

This is the highest rainfall recorded for the period since 2016 when weather systems dumped a massive 173 mm of rains over the city, 444 per cent in excess.

Bengaluru city received 124 mm of rains during the same period.

A weather system in the Bay of Bengal is currently triggering moderate to heavy rains in the city for the past two weeks.

Also read: Rains lash Bengaluru; houses, roads flooded

Vishweshwarapuram ward in South Zone has received the highest rainfall of 192.5 mm in 15 days, while Vidyapeetha in the same zone received the highest single-day rainfall of 135 mm.

All eight zones in the city have been categorised as areas that received large excess rainfall during the month. The South Zone has received the maximum of 116 mm rainfall against the normal amount of 35 mm with 235 per cent in excess.

Data from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) also shows that Bengaluru Urban has received 426.8 mm of rains between October 1 and November 15, against the normal of 83.8 mm, an excess of 132 per cent.

Excess rainfall in most parts of the state

Apart from the capital city, south interior Karnataka, coastal Karnataka and Malnad regions have all received excess rainfall in the first 15 days of November. The state as a whole has received 59 mm rainfall against the normal rainfall of 26 mm with a 130 per cent departure from normal.

Check out the latest videos from DH: