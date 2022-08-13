Security tightened around Idgah Maidan ahead of Independence Day 

Security tightened around Idgah Maidan ahead of I-Day 

The move is prompted by an ongoing row over the ground

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 13 2022, 01:10 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2022, 03:43 ist

Bengaluru police have beefed up security around the Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet ahead of Monday’s Independence Day celebrations.

The move is prompted by an ongoing row over the ground. Police also held a route march in Chamarajpet on Friday.

Senior officials, including Sandeep Patil, Additional Commissioner of Police (West), and Laxman B Nimbargi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), took part in the march.

“We have deployed a KSRP battalion, a police inspector and 10 police constables. They will work round the clock till Independence Day,” Patil said. “We have also booked a few preventive cases against those suspected of indulging in activities that shatter the peace in the area,” he added.

Flag hoisting permitted

Following the Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner’s request to allow the hoisting of the flag on August 15 at the Idgah Maidan, the revenue department has granted permission for the same to the Assistant Commissioner, Bengaluru North subdivision. 

The Bengaluru DC, in a letter to the revenue department, had stated that they were receiving requests from various organisations to celebrate Independence Day at the Idgah Maidan.

However, he further opined that granting permission to all organisations could disturb peace in the area and had hence requested the revenue department to allow only the state government to hoist the flag.

