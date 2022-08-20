Seek advice from varsities for integrated townships: CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday suggested seeking expertise from universities in Singapore and others that have special knowledge on town planning for the implementation of the Integrated Township Scheme of the state government.
The scheme was among the announcements made by Bommai in his maiden budget under which townships will be set up in each of the four revenue divisions of the state.
The townships will be eco-friendly smart cities, where residential areas, educational facilities, health services and commercial activities are situated near industries. He told officials to submit a concept paper about the scheme.
