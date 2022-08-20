Seek advice from varsities for integrated townships: CM

Seek advice from varsities for integrated townships: CM Bommai

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 20 2022, 00:34 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2022, 03:04 ist

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday suggested seeking expertise from universities in Singapore and others that have special knowledge on town planning for the implementation of the Integrated Township Scheme of the state government.

The scheme was among the announcements made by Bommai in his maiden budget under which townships will be set up in each of the four revenue divisions of the state.

The townships will be eco-friendly smart cities, where residential areas, educational facilities, health services and commercial activities are situated near industries. He told officials to submit a concept paper about the scheme.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
basavaraj bommai
Karnataka

What's Brewing

The world failed Afghans

The world failed Afghans

Barefoot walker’s diary: Walked without shoes in B'luru

Barefoot walker’s diary: Walked without shoes in B'luru

Male ‘period dignity officer’ in Scotland invites wrath

Male ‘period dignity officer’ in Scotland invites wrath

Court orders Ola to pay Rs 95K to man for overcharging

Court orders Ola to pay Rs 95K to man for overcharging

Rich nations gobble up fuel, poor ones stuck in unrest

Rich nations gobble up fuel, poor ones stuck in unrest

Scientists find weak spot across major Covid variants

Scientists find weak spot across major Covid variants

Here's why Earth just had its shortest day on record

Here's why Earth just had its shortest day on record

 